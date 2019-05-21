Governor Ron DeSantis Announces More Than $1.6 Million in Awards to Rural Florida Communities

Tallahassee, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced more than $1.6 million in funding for infrastructure projects in rural Florida communities. The funds are administered by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) from the Florida Small Cities Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), Rural Infrastructure Fund (RIF) and Regional Rural Development Grant (RRDG).
“Infrastructure development and maintenance are critical for rural communities to become more resilient,” said Governor DeSantis. “We will continue to help these communities as they prepare for the future by utilizing every resource we have.”
The rural communities receiving funds include:
- Columbia County – ($1,045,000, CDBG) for expanding an existing water treatment plan to create opportunities for new businesses. This expansion will enhance opportunities for economic development and is anticipated to create 30 new, full-time jobs.
- The Town of Jennings – ($316,499, RIF) to purchase a new 25,000-gallon aeration tank for its water treatment plant to provide clean drinking water for more than 870 residents, improving their quality of life.
- The Town of Greenville – ($100,000, RIF) to conduct a feasibility study on existing building structures to determine if the location is suitable for a proposed grocery store in a designated food desert. The new grocery store will improve general well-being of residents and provide access to fresh, healthy foods.
- RiverWay South Apalachicola Choctawhatchee - ($150,000, RRDG) to develop, promote and implement sound tourism and economic development strategies to improve the quality of life in the areas they serve. RiverWay South Apalachicola Choctawhatchee represents Calhoun, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty, Walton and Washington counties.
“Under Governor DeSantis’ leadership, DEO stands ready to utilize every resource available to assist rural communities and help them achieve their economic goals,” said Executive Director of DEO Ken Lawson. “We look forward to seeing the great work these communities accomplish and how they continue to grow their economies.”
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment