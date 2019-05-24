 Forestry officials are urging residents across Northwest Florida to be careful with any outdoor burning over the Memorial Day holidays.

A prolonged dry spell has put the Florida Panhandle at an escalated risk of wildfires plus hurricane Michael left plenty of dead trees and other items that could help wildfires spread more quickly than in previous years.
To minimize the wildfire risk, officials are asking residents and visitors to do their part, including
Never leave any fire unattended and make sure you have a hose nearby
Call 911 immediately if your fire escapes for quick firefighters’ response and also report any suspicious fire by calling 911.
Do not burn yard waste during dry, windy conditions, and do not toss cigarettes or other lighted materials out of car windows.
Moreover, homeowners are reminded to clear leaves and pine needles from their roof and gutters, remove dead vegetation from around the home and trim trees and limbs within 15 foot of a chimney.
To see the locations of all active wildfires in Florida, the public can download the “FLBurnTools” app in Apple’s App Store or on Google Play.
