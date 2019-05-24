The Franklin County High school class of 2019 will graduate tonight.
In all 60 seniors will get their diplomas.
There are two valedictorians this year, Chloe Taylor Davis and Mikalin Reese Huckeba.
Salutatorian is Jessica Victoria Rudd.
Some of the seniors are not only graduating with their high school diplomas, but 10 of them have also received their Associates degree from Gulf Coast State College.
The Graduation ceremony is open to the public.
Graduation will begin at 7PM and will be held at the Franklin County School gym.
