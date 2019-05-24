Florida Forest Service ceases burn authorizations until further notices

SOUTHPORT, Fla. – The Florida Forest Service, Chipola Forestry Center, has ceased issuing authorizations for all outdoor burning until further notice. Effected areas include Bay, Gulf, Calhoun and Jackson Counties.
Critical fire weather and increasing dry conditions have created an elevated risk for wildfire potential. Hurricane Michael caused difficult conditions for firefighters to access and suppress wildfires in the major impact zone. This combination has increased threat to wildfire severity.
Residents in the effected counties will not have authorization to conduct any outdoor burning of “yard debris”, pile burns, and silvicultural burns. Extreme caution should be followed when conducting any campfires, outdoor cooking, and the use of legal fireworks. Authorizations will not be issued in the effected counties until weather conditions improve.
The Florida Forest Service, a division of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, manages more than 1 million acres of state forests and provides forest management assistance on more than 17 million acres of private and community forests. The Florida Forest Service is also responsible for protecting homes, forestland and natural resources from the devastating effects of wildfire on more than 26 million acres. Learn more at www.FloridaForestService.com.
