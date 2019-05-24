There is now a Little Free Library at the Coastline RV park in Eastpoint.
The Little Free Library is a free lending library which anyone can use
It allows people to take a book and then share the book or return it to the Little Library for someone else to enjoy.
There are other Little Free Library locations around the county including Chillas Hall in Lanark Village ,two on St. George Island at 36 West Pine Avenue and at 772 East Gulf Bach Drive and at Alligator Point at 127 Harbor Circle.
