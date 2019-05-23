Thursday, May 23, 2019
One of the main buyers of Franklin County's recycling is urging the county to keep the program running with a few changes
Franklin County is considering ending the recycling program because it is not really making any money, and it's being abused by people who use the county recycling bins as personal trash cans.
The County solid waste director said his department collects a thousand pounds of household trash for every 100 pounds of recycling in the bins.
Frank L esharow, a senior account manager with Gripe Recycling said Franklin county is facing many of the same problems that other small towns and counties are.
The price of recycling has dropped substantially in recent months because China is no longer accepting recycled materials, but he expects the prices to rise again as more domestic markets open up.
He also pointed out that since Franklin County cannot pay to man the recycling bins that the county use a central location that can be manned to cut down on the amount of household trash that is mixed with the recycled materials.
There was also some discussion of a mobile unit that could make it easier for people to recycle without having to travel to a central location.
The county commission said it will give the issue much closer review at budget time.
