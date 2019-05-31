FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Sweet Cupcake was brought to us by Animal Control along with her puppies. She was tied to a dog house and her puppies were lying in the dirt. Her pups have all found a home and now it's this sweet 2 yr old mama's turn to be cuddled and babied by a loving adopter. She is a very smart, loving and gentle girl who's time has come!
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Anytime you
can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County
Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to
the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable
pets.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment