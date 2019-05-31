Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce June Newsletter

|
Monthly Business Luncheon
No Luncheon to be held in June
Wednesday, July 10th
Hosted by:
&
Apalachicola Community Center
1 Bay Ave
Apalachicola
Noon
June Ribbon Cuttings
Friday May 31st
5:15pm
BECASA
115 Commerce St.
5:00pm-7:00pm
Thursday June 6th
5:15pm
River's Edge Art Gallery
59 Commerce St.
Apalachicola
Visitor Statistics
Apalachicola
April 2004 1,494
April 2005 1,189
April 2006 1,268
April 2007 2,200
April 2008 2,987
April 2009 2,497
April 2010 2,968
April 2011 2,731
April 2012 2,687
April 2013 2,379
April 2014 1,180
April 2015 1,342
April 2016 1,237
April 2017 1,942
April 2018 2,120
April 2019 2,216
St. George Island
April 2018 1,298
April 2019 1,094
Eastpoint
April 2019 361
PRESIDENT
Donna Duncan 653-8976
VICE-PRESIDENT
Bud Hayes 927-3305
TREASURER
Jerry Hall 653-9510
SECRETARY
Jean Ulrich 653-2900
Kristin Anderson 653-2249
Bonnie Fulmer 509-5009
Craig Gibson 653-8853
Ginny Griner 653-8853
Beverly Hewitt 653-9510
Mike Koun 653-2191
Michael Shuler 653-1757
Sara Ward 653-1399
Debbie Flowers 670-4000
Andrea Duval 653-2512
Executive Director
John C. Solomon
850-370-6602
Executive Assistant Apalachicola Center
Samantha Gilbert
850-653-9419
Assistant St. George Island Center
Nancy Hodgson
850-927-7744
|2019 - 2020 Membership Renewals
|
Invoices to all current Chamber Members were mailed this month. Membership dues for the 2019-2020 year are due on or by July 1st, 2019
. If you did not receive your invoice and would like us to email it to you please contact us info@apalachicolabay.org
or call us at
850-653-9419.
BECASA a coastal inspired-women clothing line designed by Emily Raffield, These design's will be on display along with a curated selection of goods an other desirable merchandise, from May 24th thru September 30th at 115 Commerce Street. You can also shop online at www.shopbecasa.com
Located at 115 Commerce St. in Apalachicola
Rivers Edge Art Gallery
River's Edge Art Gallery focuses on handmade art and original paintings with an emphasis on the wildlife and local landscape of the coastal panhandle. We represent both established and emerging artists. Our mission is to provide an outlet for their creations and a unique shopping experience for our customers. Located at 59 Commerce St in Apalachicola.
Walker Renewable Solutions
We design and install photovoltaic systems for businesses, homes, and off grid living.
Renewable energy is, and will continue to be, the future of the world's energy. Especially solar PV systems, renewable energy is becoming increasingly common. We aim to make solar panels accessible and affordable for those looking to take a step down their path towards sustainability and minimizing their carbon footprint.
Skiles Solutions
"Skiles" New locking system for homes, businesses, marine craft and schools. Front and Rear doors. "Safe Rooms" Wood and Steel applications.
Ribbon Cuttings
Joyce Estes Gallery
232 Water St.
Marilyn Brogan Jewelry
236 Water St.
SGI Threads
127 Commerce St.
Spirit of the River Yoga
196 Dr. Fredrick Humphries St
Chamber News
Click to view the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Centers Commercial
|
|Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Centers Commercial
The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center is a Certified Travel Information Center
|
Pine Box Dwellers
May 31 @ 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
The Gallery at High Cotton is proud to host The Pine Box Dwellers. This will be a listening room style event surrounded by works by gallery owner artists, Jenny Odom and Beth Appleton.
The Pine Box Dwellers are a musical family of friends from Waycross, GA. With their unique blend of "Swampadelic" Americana the Pine Box Dwellers take you on a free wheeling trip through a distorted fun house of southern rock archetypes that never stray in to parody, thanks to their spot on skill. Frontman Sean Clark's songs are well crafted stories that the band breaks down and rebuilds with impressive virtuosity. Original songs reflect "how being raised in a small swamp town has shaped their love for family, life and music".
The public is invited to BYOB and in traditional pot luck style, you'll find some snacks to sooth your soul. Please feel welcome to add your dish to our table. This will be a casual, listening-room style event so wear your favorite shoes to tap your foot.
We suggest a minimum $10 donation and more if the spirit moves you. Donations will be collected at the door and divided to best support these creative musicians and help support live music.
Clyde Butcher Exhibit
June 1 @ 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Apalachicola Center for History, Culture & Arts, 86 Water Street
Apalachicola, FL 32320 United States
Special guest Elam Stoltzfus will discuss Clyde's photography, working with Clyde and their friendship for many years. Clyde Butcher is a large scale black and white format camera photographer known for wilderness photography of the Florida landscape. This exhibit was rescued from Blountstown Community Center after Hurricane Michael and is on a permanent loan to HCA from Clyde Butcher.
Forgotten Coast Parrot Head Club
Monthly Gathering of the Phlock
Doc Myers Island Pub on St. George Island
Wednesday June 5th at Doc Myers Island Pub & Sports Bar
Gather at 5:00
Get down to business @ 5:30
Over at 6:30-7ish
D-Day Commemorative Event
June 6
The Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum is hosting a special commemoration day in honor of the 75
th Anniversary of 1944 D-Day landing on Thursday, June 6. Located at 1873 Hwy 98 West, Carrabelle Beach, FL, the Camp Gordon Johnston Museum is directly across the street from the very ground where the practice beach assault landings occurred in preparation for the D-Day invasion. On this historic anniversary, the museum will feature film screenings, a special presenter, a WWII military vehicle display and more. There is no charge for admission but donations are gladly accepted.
Dr. Kurt Piehler, Director of FSU WWII Institute and the Human Experience, will speak at 4 p.m. Thursday, June 6 at the museum. He will be discussing the D-Day landing on Normandy and Operation Overlord. There will also be other FSU WWII Institute staff on hand along with material on display from FSU's WWII Institute. Please note there is limited seating available. Camp Gordon Johnston Association/Museum members may reserve VIP seating by calling the museum at (850-697-8575). Others can be seated on a first come first served basis at the event. Standing room within museum is also available.
Additionally, during that week the Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum will be showing the movie, "Saving Private Ryan" daily at 1:00 pm. Please note: this movie is rated "R" for intense prolonged realistically graphic sequences of war violence, and for language. Parental discretion is advised.
All that week the museum will also be presenting a fascinating short training film in the mornings. This Army training film shows the Carrabelle Beach training instruction that took place in March 1943. There are several well-recognized photos of the Carrabelle Beach assaults taken from this video footage, which was filmed by the U.S. Signal Corps. The amphibious training conducted at this site was to be the last training before shipping out to England. Also during the week of June 6th, special displays and exhibits will honor D-Day, including an interview of a 28th Infantry Division veteran that trained at the Camp.
When Camp Gordon Johnston opened in 1942 in Carrabelle, FL, its main purpose was to train entire infantry divisions, including the U. S. Army's 4th Infantry Division, and their support units in amphibious warfare. Both Camp Gordon Johnston's training and the men who trained there would be put to the test on the beaches of Normandy on D-Day, June 6, 1944. The first amphibian infantry assault teams to arrive on French soil were those from the 4th
Infantry Division at Utah Beach. The D-Day invasion was the largest seaborne invasion in history and included over 100,000 Allied troop
Pam Nobles Studio Presents: Life is a Circus
June 8 @ 11:08am, 2:08pm, 6:08pm
Pam Nobles Studio Presents:
Hope you will join us on June 8th, 2019 at 11:08, 2:08, and 6:08. Thank you for supporting our studio. 653-8078 for reserved seats and general admission seats. WE ARE SELLING OUT FAST, CALL 653-8078 OR MESSAGE US FOR TICKETS. WE ONLY HAVE A SO MANY SEATS.
Fisherman's Choice Youth Fishing Tournament
June 8
20th Annual Fisherman's Choice Youth Fishing Tournament. Kids 16 and under will fish for fresh and saltwater species. Each entry receives a t-shirt, and after the tournament, entrees are invited to attend a cookout at Fisherman's Choice in Eastpoint. Entry is free!
Apalachicola Farmers Market
Saturday, June 8th & 22nd 9am-1pm
Located at the Mill Pond Pavilion at 479 Market St. in Apalachicola come out to get Local seafood, produce, honey, homemade breads, pies, jewelry, art and other regional specialties offered every 2nd and 4th Saturday of each month from 9 AM until 1 PM. If you or someone you know offers home grown or hand made products, and is interested in becoming a vendor, please email apalachicolafarmersmarket@gmail.com
June 8 @ 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
This event takes place on the second Saturday of June each year. The Mullet Toss is sponsored by The Blue Parrot for the benefit of local charities. Visitors and locals compete for prizes and bragging rights. There are prizes for the longest throws in the men's, women's and kids divisions. Located on the Blue Parrot Beach 10:00 AM until 5:00 PM.
St. George Light Full Moon Climb
Full Moon Climb - Strawberry Moon
June 17 @ 8:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday - June 17, 2019 @ 8:30 - 10:00 PM.
Climb to the top of the lighthouse to see spectacular views of the sunset and full moon. Light refreshments are served. Admission charge. Contact Gift Shop at 850-927-7745 for reservations.
The June full moon is called the Strawberry Moon because strawberry picking season reaches its peak around this time. Full Moon names are attributable to native American tribes, most notably the Algonquin, who named the moons to mark the changing seasons.
After sunset, people are invited to climb to the top of the lighthouse for a breathtaking view of the full moon, as space and time permit. Cost is $10.00 for the general public and $5.00 for SGLA members.
The Cape St. George Light is located in St. George Lighthouse Park at the center of St. George Island, where Island Drive (the road off the bridge) ends at Gulf Beach Drive. Parking is available in lots at either side of the park.
Because space is limited, reservations are recommended. For reservations or more information, please contact the Lighthouse Gift Shop at 850-927-7745.
Reserve Wednesday's
June 19th @ 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm
ANERR
, 108 Island Drive
Eastpoint
June 19th Sea Turtle Research
JULY
Apalachicola Main Street presents Apalachicola's Independence Eve Celebration
Wed, July 3 at Riverfront Park starting at 5 p.m. Apalachicola Main Street presents Apalachicola's Independence Eve Celebration on Wednesday, July 3 at Riverfront Park starting at 5 p.m. The event features live music, food trucks, a parade, ice cream social, veterans' tribute, a performance of the National Anthem, and the best fireworks show on the Forgotten Coast. This Apalachicola tradition welcomes golf carts, people on bicycles, and even dogs to get decked out in patriotic colors and join in. Free ice cream brings everyone together at Riverfront Park at the end of the parade. The fireworks are launched from a barge in the river, creating a spectacular display of lights over the water.
www.july3fireworks.com
or 844-272-2523.
July 4 @ 2:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Come celebrate our great countries spirit of freedom and independence. Watch the greatest fireworks display on the Island from the Blue Parrot decks. Have a delicious fresh seafood dinner while the sky lights up. Enjoy drinks from the Tiki Bar while the crowd oooohs and aaahs. Music and fun. Check out our Special Events page to learn about other great events at Blue Parrot!
The City of Carrabelle will be having our annual 4th of July fireworks this year on Monday July 5th With Apalachicola's fireworks being on July 3rd and St. George Island on July 4th you have the opportunity to see all three shows. Make your reservations now to come visit us for these great events!
