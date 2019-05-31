FWC's Fishing in the Know - June 2019

|
Red snapper – Gulf
Season opens June 11
Information: The recreational season for red snapper in Gulf state and federal waters opens June 11 and runs through July 12. This season is for those fishing from private recreational vessels and those fishing from charter boats that don’t have a federal reef fish permit. Charter boats without a federal reef fish permit are restricted to fishing in state waters only.
Links for more information:
Improving recreational fisheries data – how you can help
Gulf Reef Fish Survey, iAngler, dockside interviews
Information: There are several ways you can help FWC improve recreational fisheries data. If you are fishing for red snapper or other reef fish in the Gulf, don’t forget you are required to have Gulf Reef Fish Angler on your fishing license (even for those 65 and older). Gulf Reef Fish Anglers may be selected to receive a fishing survey in the mail. If you receive a survey, please return it to us, even if you didn’t fish for reef fish. The iAngler app, created by the Angler Action Foundation, is also a great way to share information about your catch, whether it is red snapper or red drum. Learn more about how to use this app by joining our webinar at 6 p.m. Monday, June 10, at https://fwc.adobeconnect.com/mfm
. And finally, no matter if you’ve responded to a survey or logged your catch on iAngler, if FWC staff approach you at the dock asking for details about your fishing trip, please share. Your participation helps scientists and managers monitor harvest, assess fisheries, and understand more about your experience on the water.
Links for more information:
iAngler
[AnglerActionFoundation.com]
iAngler Webinar
Gulf anglers take action to collect their own fisheries data: Learn how on this June 10 webinar
Information: Many anglers have asked for a way to share catch information with FWC electronically on a smartphone or tablet. The Angler Action Foundation’s iAngler smart device app is a great way for anglers to log their own data during fishing trips. From red snapper to spotted seatrout, this handy app will help anglers enjoy more success on the water by providing an electronic way to easily keep catch logs. These data may also provide FWC researchers with valuable insights straight from the anglers themselves. Learn how to use this app firsthand at the upcoming iAngler webinar at 6 p.m. Monday, June 10 by going to the following link: https://fwc.adobeconnect.com/mfm
(sign in as a guest). Angler Action Foundation will be hosting the event with the support of FWC staff. There is a cap of 100 attendees, so make sure to sign in early.
Links for more information:
Bay scallops
Season off Dixie and part of Taylor County opens June 15
Information: The 2019 bay scallop season for all state waters east of Rock Island near the mouth of the Fenholloway River in Taylor County and north of Alligator Pass daybeacon #4 near the mouth of the Suwannee River in Levy County opens June 15 and will remain open through Sept. 10. This includes Keaton Beach and Steinhatchee. Recent changes to the daily bag and vessel limits that apply in this region will not be effective until the 2020 season.
Links for more information:
Commission meeting – May
Marine Fisheries items discussed
Information: The FWC Commission listened to public testimony on and discussed several marine fisheries management items at the May 1-2 meeting near Tallahassee.
Final rule changes:
- Red drum, snook and seatrout: southwest Florida update: The Commission extended red tide regulation measures making red drum, snook and spotted seatrout catch-and-release only in southwest Florida through May 31, 2020. These species are catch-and-release only from the Pasco-Hernando county line south (including all waters of Tampa Bay) through Gordon Pass in Collier County. Staff will revisit the snook extension in early 2020 to determine if that species may be reopened to harvest earlier than May 31, 2020. Learn more.
- Reef fish management: The Commission approved changes to reef fish regulations that will start July 1, 2019, and include: recreational minimum size limit for queen, silk and blackfin snapper statewide; requiring a Restricted Species Endorsement and a federal permit to commercially harvest blueline tilefish; setting the minimum size limit for commercial harvest of almaco jack to 20 inches fork length in Atlantic state waters; and removing the 12-inch commercial. Learn more.
- Bay scallops: The Commission established the regional seasons for 2020 and beyond for the open scallop harvest area. The Commission also approved allowing direct transit of legally-harvested bay scallops through closed areas starting in the 2019 season. Learn more.
- Federal fishery management updates (Gulf greater amberjack and gray triggerfish): The Commission discussed the outcomes of recent meetings of the South Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico fishery management councils and approved early recreational season closures for greater amberjack and gray triggerfish in Gulf state waters to be consistent with federal closures.
Greater amberjack is closed to recreational harvest in Gulf state and federal waters through July 31, reopening for the fall Aug. 1 through Oct. 31 season.
Gray triggerfish is closed to recreational harvest in Gulf state and federal waters until the federal season reopens. Learn more.
- Spanish mackerel: The Commission approved changes to regulations related to the commercial harvest of Spanish mackerel in Atlantic waters. Learn more.
Draft changes (these items will be brought back to a future meeting for final decision):
Discussions (no regulation changes were made on these items):
- Coral Reefs: Staff and invited partners provided a review and panel discussion of the multi-agency response to the coral disease outbreak on the Florida reef tract.
Links for more information:
2019 Lionfish Challenge Action: Turn in your lionfish for rewards
Information: The 2019 Lionfish Challenge rewarding lionfish harvesters with prizes for submitting lionfish has started. Participants who remove the most lionfish in the recreational and commercial categories by Labor Day (Sept. 2) will be crowned the 2019 Recreational Lionfish King/Queen and the Commercial Champion. Submit the largest or smallest lionfish in the Challenge for your chance to win up to $3,000 in cash prizes, thanks to our sponsors. Register today or learn more about the program at FWCReefRangers.com
.
Gag – Gulf
Recreational season starts June 1 in most state waters
Information: The recreational gag grouper season starts June 1 in most state and all federal Gulf of Mexico waters. This season will remain open through Dec. 31, closing Jan. 1, 2020.
Monroe County follows Atlantic regulations and is open from May 1-Dec. 31.
State waters off Franklin, Wakulla, Taylor and Jefferson counties are open April 1-June 30 and Sept. 1-Dec. 31.
Links for more information:
Snook – Atlantic
Season closes June 1 in state and federal waters
Information: The recreational snook season in Atlantic state and federal waters closes June 1, reopening to harvest Sept. 1. This includes all waters of Lake Okeechobee and the Kissimmee River. All Gulf state and federal waters are also closed.
Links for more information:
FWC needs your feedback
Information: FWC is collecting feedback on several fisheries topics including spotted seatrout, blackfin tuna, trap fisheries, and shrimp.
Catch a Florida Memory Submit saltwater catches and earn rewards
Information: These three programs reward anglers and encourage them to target a diversity of species, decreasing fishing pressure on the most commonly sought-after catches.
Anglers can join the new Triple Threat Club
and earn even more prizes (including a long sleeve performance fishing shirt and a chance to win a weekend getaway) by participating in all three programs. Anglers must have at least one application approved for each program to qualify.
Link for more information:
