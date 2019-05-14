Franklin County is starting its annual budget process.
The board agreed last week to send budget letters to all county departments and constitutional offices telling them to prepare and submit their proposed budgets for the next fiscal year.
As has been the case over the past many years, the county is asking that the offices not seek any budget increases this year.
That includes non-governmental agencies.
Commissioner Smokey Parrish said the county will face a list of issues next year that they did not face before because of Hurricane Michael.
He said the county is waiting on reimbursements because of the storm, but knowing how long the federal government takes to issue payments,the county will need to be very careful with spending.
Budget proposals have to submitted to the county by June the 1st.
