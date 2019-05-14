County commissioners last week approved a contract that makes sure the county gets paid when the sheriff’s department has to serve papers in child support cases.
The contract between the State Department of Revenue and the County provides for State approved payments to the County when the Sheriff’s department is required to serve papers on individuals involved with the cases.
The Sheriff’s Department usually charges a fee for that service which is set by law, but they don’t collect the money.
The county does that.
With the contract, the County can be reimbursed at a rate of 66% which helps offset the costs of collecting the money.
The contract will run for 1 year.
