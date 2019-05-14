Turns out shocking fish is illegal in Florida

Fish and wildlife officers busted a couple of people for electro-fishing on the Ochlockonee River in Franklin County last week.
Electro-fishing is when a shocking device is used to stun the fish so they can be lifted out of the water with a dip net.
It is illegal in Florida.
FWC officers were patrolling the Apalachicola Wildlife Management Area near the Ochlockonee River when they located a couple of trucks and trailers at Revels Landing and waited for the fishermen to return.
When the subjects returned, the officers conducted a resource inspection.
In one boat, they found several flathead catfish and in the other boat, they found fish shocking equipment.
The subjects admitted to shocking the catfish.
The officers also found drugs in one of the boats.
Two subjects were arrested, and one received a citation.
The fish and drugs were seized as evidence.
