Governor Ron DeSantis this week activated the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program to support agricultural producers impacted by Hurricane Michael.
The program will have $25 million to help agricultural producers prepare for the upcoming growing seasons as part of ongoing recovery efforts from Hurricane Michael.
The short-term, interest-free loans help bridge the gap between the time damage is incurred and when a producer secures other financial resources, including payment of crop insurance claims or federal disaster recovery appropriations.
Designated disaster areas include 14 of the counties hardest hit by Hurricane Michael including Franklin, Gulf, Wakulla and Liberty Counties.
Applications can be submitted beginning May 20th and the application period runs through June 30th.
To complete an application or for more information on the program, visit www.floridadisasterloan.org.
