The Department of Agriculture will close oyster harvesting area 1612 at sunset today.
Area 1612 is the conditionally approved Winter West Shellfish Harvest Area – it includes the Green Point Bar.
The area is being closed because of high river levels.
The River level at Blountstown went above 11 feet this week and that water is now moving into the Apalachicola Bay.
The area will be reopened when sampling shows the water quality is acceptable for harvesting.
