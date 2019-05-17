FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

DEXTER is a 1 yr old terrier and as cute as a button. He is a happy go lucky little guy with a wonderful expression and smiling eyes. He really doesn't like restraint so we are looking for a home without young children as a big hug might illicit a nip. If you are wanting to adopt a small, smart, super social cutie, you'll want to meet Dexter!
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Anytime you
can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County
Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to
the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable
pets.
