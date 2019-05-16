There is now a new member on the Franklin County Planning and Zoning board.
Last week the board voted to name Lon Wilkens to serve on the Planning & Zoning Board as a full member.
For the past 3 months he has served as an alternate an alternate for three months, to give him the chance to see if he really wanted to serve.
Mr. Wilkens will fill the Science seat based on his education and experience.
The board also agreed to name local realtor Ronald Schlitt as an alternate.
If Mr. Schlitt is still interested in joining the board in 3 months he will take the Real Estate seat.
