The cost to rebuild Island View park could total 1.8 million dollars.
The state spent over a million dollars to build the park which included a central plaza and a concrete parking area as well as piers and kayak launches.
The park had just been opened to the public when Hurricane Michael destroyed all of the work.
County RESTORE coordinator Alan Pierce said he thought 80 percent of the park was destroyed.
Part of the reason the park will be so expensive to rebuild is because the county will want the park to be more storm resistant in the future.
It will also require the removal of all of the concrete from the park before replacing it with something more storm resistant.
The cost would be mostly covered by FEMA, but there would be a required county match of 12 and a half percent unless the county can get that fee waived.
