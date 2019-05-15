Gulf World Marine Institute Releasing Nine Sea Turtles at St. George Island State Park on May 16th

Gulf World Marine Institute will release 9 sea turtles from St. George Island on Thursday.
Gulf World is releasing the 9 Kemp’s Ridley sea turtles into the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday morning at 11:30 am at the St. George Island State Park.
The release will be held at the first public pavilion in the state park.
The cold stunned sea turtles are from a group of about 50 which were rescued from a cold stun event in New England.
They were flown by private plane from New England Aquarium to Panama City Beach.
Many of the turtles have already been released, but this group of sea turtles suffered from pneumonia and other complications due to frostbite and were placed on antibiotics.
The animals are now eating and diving normally and have been medically cleared for release.
The sea turtle release is open to the public so feel free to come out and watch and take pictures or video.
Again, the release will happen Thursday morning at 11:30 so try to get out their early to get a good spot.
