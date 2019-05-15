The St. Marks lighthouse hopes to start shining again, but it needs the public's help to do so.
The lighthouse is a national historic landmark.
It was built in the 1830's in Wakulla County and used a Fourth Order Fresnel lens to help protect ships along the coast.
The historic lens was first installed in 1856 and was powered by whale oil, then kerosene, and finally electricity.
The light was automated in 1960.
in 2000 the light replaced by a modern solar powered light on the exterior of the lantern room.
A recent donation will allow the friends of the lighthouse group to construct a replica of the historic Fourth Order Fresnel lens that was once used in the lighthouse and get the lighthouse shining again.
The replica will be installed in the lantern room but the group needs to raise additional funds for installation and wiring.
If you would like to help out, you can get more information and make a donation online at www.stmarksrefuge.org
