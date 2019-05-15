The Carrabelle History Museum is offering to scan and digitize old photos for free through the month of May.
The program is open to residents and visitors.
The free photo scanning service is offered every Thursday and Friday in May from 12 - 5 pm.
The Museum wants to help protect historic family photos to be sure they survive fires, hurricanes and other disasters.
This is especially important considering the devastating losses our communities have suffered in the last year - Eastpoint wildfire, Hurricane Michael and more.
Old Carrabelle area family photos or old vacation photos from the areas around Carrabelle, Dog Island, Lanark or St. Teresa are especially sought out.
Those interested are welcome to bring a thumb drive or disc with them or there will be a few thumb drives available for purchase at the museum for just $5.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment