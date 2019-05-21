Tuesday, May 21, 2019

Indian Pass Wildfire update

The Indian Pass Wildfire in Gulf County is approximately 200 acres and 75% contained.  Florida Forest Service Firefighters are continuing to improve the fire lines while a Florida Forest Service Helicopter uses a bambi  bucket to drop water on the hot spots.  There is currently 5 heavy dozers, 4 medium tractor plow units, 1 Florida Forest Service engine and 2 supervisors on scene.  I have attached a map of the fire.  For up to date information on this fire or others, please follow me on twitter @FFS_Chipola.



