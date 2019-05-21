The Department of Agriculture will reopen oyster harvesting area 1612 at sunrise on Wednesday.
Area 1612 is the conditionally approved Winter West Shellfish Harvest Area – it includes the Green Point Bar.
The area was closed last week because of high river levels.
The Department of Agriculture has taken water samples from the area and said the water quality is now good for oyster harvesting.
RE-OPENING STATEMENT
Date:___5/21/2019________
The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services announced that the following shellfish area(s) will be re-opened at sunrise on _____5/22/2019________________
Area(s):
#1612 Apalachicola CA Shellfish Harvest Area
Affected
Counties
_______Franklin_____________
Basis for action:
Fecal coliform results indicate that water quality meets NSSP standards as defined in Chapter 5L-1.003, Florida Administrative Code
The re-opening of the waters is in compliance with the management plan. If you have any further questions concerning the closure of shellfish harvesting areas please contact Steve Cofone or Chris Clark at (850) 653-8317. Refer to the Division of Aquaculture’s
Daily Status Report for daily open/closure information. In the event the daily status report cannot be accessed due to server problems, a detailed pre-recorded message of open and closed shellfish harvest areas is available 24 hours a day by calling (850) 653-8317. For questions concerning scallop harvesting, please call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at (850)487-0554.
