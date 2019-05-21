Learn about nurdles at free lecture at the ANERR Research Reserve on Wednesday

The Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve will have a special presentation on Wednesday about this impacts of plastic on the gulf coast.
Jace Tunnell and Sam Sugarek are traveling across all five Gulf states collecting nurdles and giving daily presentations about Nurdle Patrol, the Gulf-wide Citizen Science Project that is tracking the numbers of plastic pellets washing up on Gulf beaches.
Nurdles are small plastic pellets that are the basis of everything plastic.
They look like food to animals, and they absorb other toxins from the environment so they can be deadly to some animals depending on the toxin concentrations.
The pellets are washing up on beaches across the Gulf of Mexico.
Nurdle Patrol is a citizen science project lead by the Mission-Aransas National Estuarine Research Reserve at the University of Texas.
They are gathering information about where nurdles are located across the Gulf of Mexico, removing the nurdles from the environment, and creating awareness about the nurdle issue .
Their travels will bring them to Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve on Wednesday, where they will give a presentation at 2PM in the Reserve Nature Center at 108 Island Drive in Eastpoint.
If you would like to learn more about nurdles and how you can be a part of the solution come to the presentation to hear how you can get involved.
