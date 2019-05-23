It will be harder for some people with mobility issues to get to local beaches through sea turtle nesting season.
Franklin County is working to make local dune walkovers more safe after the damage they incurred during Hurricane Michael but they work the can do is limited because of sea turtle nesting season.
Many of the walkovers in the county had to be rebuilt after hurricane Michael.
They were rebuilt to the same specifications as they were before the storm because the county didn't have the needed state permits to build them differently .
The problem is the storm reconfigured the profile of the beach so the rebuilt walkovers are steeper than they were before the storm.
That has led to some accidents and injuries.
Now the county wants to rebuild the walkovers so they aren't as steep, but because its sea turtle nesting season that cant do the work.
The best they can do at this time is level the walkovers and put stairs at the end of each one.
That is going to make it more difficult, if not impossible, for some handicapped people to access the beach.
The commission says it will put signs at the entrance to each walkover saying that they are not handicapped accessible.
They intend to fix the accessibility issue as soon as sea turtle nesting season ends at the end of October.
