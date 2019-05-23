The Franklin County Commission is throwing its support behind a proposal to teach local students to fly drones.
The Franklin County School System is seeking about 1.2 million dollars through TRIUMPH Gulf Coast to implement a 5 year program training students for unmanned flights.
The Drone industry is one of the fastest growing in the country as drones are used by military, forestry, search and rescue, real estate, and many other occupations.
The money would cover all expenses to run, set up and maintain the program and the equipment for five years, after which the school system believes the income from the certifications earned should make the program sustainable.
Students will be earning certifications that could lead to immediate employment in a field with earning potentials much greater than those normally available to them.
The request is still in the pre-application phase, so the county commission has agreed to write a letter of support which should help the application process.
