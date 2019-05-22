Job Opening: Full time Outreach Assistant - NEW DEADLINE 11 June 2019

Job Opening - Outreach Assistant
The Apalachicola Bay System Initiative (ABSI) at the Florida State University Coastal and Marine Laboratory seeks a full-time Outreach Assistant who can contribute to a long-term research project examining the health, and mapping a trajectory for recovery of the Apalachicola Bay ecosystem, with emphasis on oyster reefs.
The successful applicant will work closely with the ABSI team and partners. This full-time position will run through June 2024 and includes an hourly wage plus health benefits.
Responsibilities of the position
(1) Website maintenance -- updates website, posts news items and articles, creates new pages as needed;
(2) Science communication -- works with ABSI leadership and researchers to generate news items, articles, and blogs, coordinates with FSU Communications and the FSUCML to promote the ABSI initiative, communicates science to the public through web-based and in-person fora;
(3) Social media-- maintains ABSI facebook, twitter, WordPress, and other social media outlets;
(4) Community outreach -- organizes venues, notices, signage, printed media etc., for meetings and public workshops. Helps organize annual Open House events.
(5) Education -- organizes education events for K-12 students in Franklin County.
(6) Other duties as assigned
Qualifications
Preferred
Submit the following application materials (1) a cover letter, (2) resume with names of three references, and (3) examples of writing and web-based projects.
DEADLINE FOR APPLYING IS June 11th, 2019
To Apply: Visit https://jobs.fsu.edu. Job ID#45371. Job Opening closes midnight June 11, 2019.
To learn more about the Apalachicola Bay System Initiative,
please visit our website here:
http://live.oysterradio.com/
