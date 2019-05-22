Indian Pass Fire caused by illegal debris burn

SOUTHPORT, Fla. – Investigators with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and the Florida Forest Service have determined the 200-acre Indian Pass Fire in Gulf County was started by an illegal debris burn.
The fire was reported to the Florida Forest Service at 12:45 on May 22 by the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office. When the Crews arrived on scene the fire was estimated to be 20 acres. The wet, swampy terrain made fighting the fire difficult. The Florida Forest Service fixed wing aircraft was immediately requested to assist with access points to the fire. By 5 p.m., the fire had grown to 100 acres and 30% of the fire had been contained. Additional recourses have been requested from neighboring counties to assist in Fireline construction as well as a helicopter equipped with a bambi bucket for water drops. Thanks to efforts of the Florida Forest Service, no homes were damaged or destroyed and by 2:00 P.M. today the 200acre blaze is 100%.
The Florida Forest Service, a division of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, manages more than 1 million acres of state forests and provides forest management assistance on more than 17 million acres of private and community forests. The Florida Forest Service is also responsible for protecting homes, forestland and natural resources from the devastating effects of wildfire on more than 26 million acres. Learn more atFloridaForestService.com.
