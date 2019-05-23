Flying Fish, Summer Specials and Pet Friendly Vacation contest

|
Getaway to the Coast this Month with early Summer Specials
ST. GEORGE ISLAND
Collins Vacation Rentals is offering several Specials. Featured specials include individual property discounts, Stay 4 Nights and Get 5th Night Free, Educator and Teacher Specials, AARP discounts, Military Specials, and Repeat Renter discounts. Book Direct and early to take advantage of these great specials!
Resort Vacation Properties features a variety of homes offering deals including 20% discounts on select properties. Stay 6 consecutive nights and get the 7th one free at the Buccaneer Motel. The Buccaneer also offers a 10% discount for seniors over 55, government employees, and/or military. Fickling & Company Vacation Rentals is offering several lodging specials including book 4 nights and get 5th free and repeat guest thank you discounts. Fickling offers Advance Booking Discounts. Participating homes offer 15% off for booking Nine (9) Months in Advance, 10% off for booking Six (6) Months in Advance, and 5% off for booking Three (3) Months in Advance.
CARRABELLE AREA
Enjoy a Stay and Play Golf Vacation Package at the St. James Bay Golf Resort. The Stay & Play packages include accommodations at the Residences Condominiums, plus unlimited rounds of golf on their perfectly manicured 18-hole championship course. Click here for details.
Many properties managed by Sandy Beach Property Managementoffer a mid-week special available and a 10% discount for guests returning to the same property more than once in any calendar year. Pirates Landing Condos and Sands of Carrabelle Townhomes: Mid-Week Special - Book two nights and get the third night free! (available Monday-Thursday Only, not available on holidays or special events, homes that require a 3-night minimum will receive the 4th night free).
The Carrabelle RV Resort currently offers two vacation packages.
Massage Package: Set aside time for yourself with our Massage Package. Let go of all your worries during your 90 minute massage, treat yourself to dinner at a delicious local restaurant, then retire to one of their rejuvenating accommodations.
Outdoor Adventure Package: Experience breathtaking hiking trails, beautiful scenery at the local Tate’s Hell State Park, an exciting kayaking trip, and dining at one of the favorite local restaurants.
APALACHICOLA
All Robinson Real Estate Vacation Rentals feature 7 nights for the price of 6.
Let's Camp at the Beach
Dr. Julian G. Bruce St. George Island State Park
Many visitors think of the Dr. Julian G. Bruce St. George Island State Park as just a secluded beach perfect for a quiet weekend stroll. However, this 1,962 acre park offers a full facility family campground that would rival some of the best campgrounds in the region. The park features 60 campsites, a playground, electricity, water hookups and dump station nearby. Two buildings provide hot showers and restrooms. The park also has a youth camp available for group camping. Two primitive campsites can be accessed by a 2.5-mile trail or by canoe or kayak. A group camp area is available for scouts and other organized groups. There are three camping areas within the park. Click here to learn more.
Camping Throughout the County
Whether it be primitive camping in the State or National Forest, beach camping or full service RV park lodging, Franklin County offers unsurpassed beauty and wildness vista not found elsewhere in the State.There are more than 40 camping areas and campgrounds in Franklin County ranging from luxury waterfront RV parks to primitive woods sites. Many feature boat launches and nearby hiking opportunities. Most of the wilderness camping areas are located within either the Tate’s Hell State Forest, the Apalachicola National Forest or the Florida State Park system. Click here for a link to the commerical camping areas.
St. George Light Full Moon Climb June 17
Watch the sun set and full moon rise from the top of the Cape St. George Lighthouse during the full moon climb on Monday, June 17 from 8:30-10 pm. Light refreshments are served. Admission charge. Contact Gift Shop at 850-927-7745 for reservations. The June full moon is called the Strawberry Moon because strawberry picking season reaches its peak around this time. Full Moon names are attributable to native American tribes, most notably the Algonquin, who named the moons to mark the changing seasons.
Slow Down and Look Up This Summer
St. George Island and many other coastal areas in Franklin County offer wonderful star gazing opportunities with the darkest skies for miles around. The Gulf of Mexico provides 180 degrees of no light pollution and the closest metropolitan areas are over 70 miles away. These conditions allow star gazers to see the Milky Way and some of the fainter constellations.
Farmers Market June 8, 22 in Apalachicola
This Apalachicola local favorite is held the second and fourth Saturday of each month at the Mill Pond Pavillion in Apalachicola. Features seafood, produce, honey, homemade breads, pies, and other regional specialties from 9am -1pm. For more info, click here.
|
SGI Mullet Toss
This annual kid-friendly St. George Island Mullet Toss will take place June 8 from 10 a.m till 5 p.m on the beach in front of Blue Parrot Oceanfront Cafe on St. George Island. This Mullet Toss is sponsored by The Blue Parrot for the benefit of the Apalachicola bay Charter School. For a nominal entry fee you get a unique Mullet Toss T Shirt, and 2 mullet to throw. Visitors and Locals compete for prizes and bragging rights. There are prizes for the longest throws in the men’s, women’s and kids divisions.
Nature Talks
The Apalachicola National Estaurine Research Reserve is hosting a series of nature talks and events this Spring. Unless otherwise noted, the events take place at the Visitor Center located at 108 Island Drive in Eastpoint.
June 4, 11, 18, 25 - Summer Sea Turtle Talk. 2-3 pm.
No comments:
Post a Comment