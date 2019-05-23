NOAA Fisheries FishNews – May 22, 2019

By June 3
, please submit your comments on proposed recreational fishery management measures for the 2019 summer flounder fishery. We propose continuing the conservation equivalency approach for the fishery, in which states or regions develop measures that will achieve the necessary levels of conservation. While this rulemaking is underway, a final interim rule
revises the 2019 summer flounder specifications to reflect the results of the most recent benchmark assessment.
No comments:
Post a Comment