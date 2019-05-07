Love bugs are back

Love bugs are starting their first appearance in North Florida this year, which means area car washes will be making a little more money.
Lovebugs are small black flies also known as March flies.
The flies are best known for splatting on windshields and clogging up radiator grills.
They are attracted to streets and highways by car exhaust.
The real problem with the bugs is that their eggs can turn acidic, which can be damaging to the paint on your car.
Lovebugs are most active in the late mornings and early afternoons.
The bugs usually remain in the area for a month or longer, so be prepared to do a little extra car washing over the next few weeks.
Waxing your car can also help protect the car's paint from the bugs.
