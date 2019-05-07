1612 & 1622 Shellfish Harvesting Area Update - Management Plan Reopening

Area 1612 and 1622 of the Apalachicola Bay will reopen to oyster harvesting at sunrise on Wednesday.
Area 1612 is the conditionally approved Winter West Shellfish Harvest Area – it includes the Green Point Bar.
1612 been closed to oyster harvesting since April 19th because of high river levels.
Area 1622 is the conditionally approved winter west 2 shellfish harvesting area – it was closed on April 24th.
The river has now subsided to below flood stage and the Department of Agriculture says water samples tested from those areas have come back clean.
RE-OPENING STATEMENT
Date:__5/7/19_________
The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services announced that the following shellfish area(s) will be re-opened at sunrise on _Wednesday, May 8, 2019_for the harvest of oysters, clams, and mussels. In this context, shellfish does not include scallops, shrimp, or crabs.
Area(s):
#1612 Apalachicola CA Winter West 1 Shellfish Harvest Area
#1622 Apalachicola CA Winter West 2 Shellfish Harvest Area
Affected
Counties
______Franklin______________
Basis for action:
Fecal coliform results indicate that water quality meets NSSP standards as defined in Chapter 5L-1.003, Florida Administrative Code
The re-opening of the waters is in compliance with the management plan. If you have any further questions concerning the closure of shellfish harvesting areas please contact Carrie Jones or Chris Clark at (850) 653-8317. Refer to the Division of Aquaculture’s
Daily Status Report for daily open/closure information. In the event the daily status report cannot be accessed due to server problems, a detailed pre-recorded message of open and closed shellfish harvest areas is available 24 hours a day by calling (850) 653-8317. For questions concerning scallop harvesting, please call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at (850)487-0554.
