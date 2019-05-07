Filing SBA Disaster Loan Applications after the Deadline

The U. S. Small Business Administration’s Office of Disaster Assistance offers long term, low interest disaster loans to homeowners, renters, businesses of all sizes and private, non-profit organizations to repair or replace real estate, personal property, machinery & equipment, inventory and business assets damaged or destroyed in a declared disaster.
Although the physical damage application deadline of Dec 17th 2018 has passed, disaster survivors may submit late applications if they meet SBA late filing requirements. The SBA asks for a written explanation addressing the survivor’s inability to meet the stated filing deadline. SBA must determine that the late application is a result of substantial causes beyond the applicant’s control: for example, hospitalization, travel outside of the country, or call for military duty. While the SBA is NOT obligated to accept applications after the deadline, survivors are encouraged to apply as soon as possible for consideration.
For more information, please visit the SBA at the Community Recovery Center location at Bay County Public Library, 898 West 11th Street, Panama City, FL. Hours of operation are M-F 9am – 6pm CST. By phone contact the SBA Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955.
