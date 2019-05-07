Wakulla County Planning & Zoning and Building Departments Launch Online Citizen Service Portal

Crawfordville, Florida – The Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners is pleased to announce the Planning & Zoning and Building Departments online Citizen Service Portal. The Portal is now accessible on the Wakulla County Website (www.mywakulla.com) and offers options of applying for permits and reviewing permits online.
For the Planning Department, citizens and contractors can now submit requests, upload site plans and pay for Development Permit Applications (DPA) without coming into the Planning Department. It is important to remember that most permitting activities require an approved DPA prior to submittal for a Building Permit. The following activities on existing, legally constructed residential and commercial structures do not require an approved DPA and may be permitted directly through the Building Department: the replacement of water heaters, heating/air conditioners, windows, doors, and siding or roofs.
For the Building Department, contractors will need to first contact the Building Department at (850) 926-7636 to register and once authorized can apply, upload all required construction documents and plans, and pay for all permits online. Permits being issued directly to homeowners are not available online due to Florida Statutes requiring the owner to personally appear and sign the Building Permit.
This Portal cuts out the paperwork and allows staff to review quicker. “We wanted to streamline this process and make it more convenient for our customers”, said County Administrator David Edwards.
If you have questions or encounter any issues with the use of this Portal, please contact either the Planning Department at (850) 926-3695 or the Building Department at (850) 926-7636 and our helpful staff will be happy to assist you.
