Tuesday, May 28, 2019

Nearly 8000 small redfish will be released into the St. Joe Bay on Wednesday as part of red tide recovery efforts for the bay

 The Coastal Conservation Association Florida along with Duke Energy and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission plan to release nearly 8000 small redfish into the St. Joe Bay on Wednesday as part of red tide recovery efforts for the bay.

The St. Joe Bay has had two red tide events in recent years which have impacted fish populations and decimated the bay scallop population there.

The release will include approximately 8,000 juvenile redfish (5 – 8”), all hatchery-reared and donated from the Duke Mariculture Center in Crystal River.


The redfish release will be held at the Frank Pate Boat ramp starting at 11 AM.


http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment