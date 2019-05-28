The Florida Department of Environmental Protection has made it much easier for people to get information about ongoing algal blooms around the state.
The agency last week launched a new interactive algal bloom dashboard which allows the public to easily see where algal blooms are occurring in Florida, in real time.
The algal bloom dashboard features real-time updates of sample locations for up to 90 days and all available details related to those samples, such as photos and toxin information.
Users can search by specific address, ZIP code, city or place.
The tool also includes quick links to other resources such as public health information.
If you would like to see the site for yourself go to https://floridadep.gov/algalbloom
