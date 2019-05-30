NOAA Fisheries FishNews – May 29, 2019

Upcoming Events
June 3–6
: Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council meeting
in Miramar Beach, Florida.
June 3–10
: North Pacific Fishery Management Council meeting
in Sitka, Alaska.
June 3–July 30
: Public scoping meetings for three Atlantic Highly Migratory Species actions
.
June 4
: Deepwater Horizon Open Ocean Trustees’ ocean monitoring and adaptive management outreach event
in Pensacola, Florida.
June 4
: Open Ocean Trustees’ public meeting on Draft Restoration Plan 2
in Pensacola, Florida.
June 4–6
: Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council meeting
in New York City.
June 5
: Gulf Spill Restoration Outreach and Education Workshop
in Pensacola, Florida.
June 6
: Deepwater Horizon Trustee Council annual public meeting
in Pensacola, Florida.
June 7 and 10
: Two free Protected Species Safe Handling, Release, and Identification workshops
in Massachusetts and Maryland.
June 10
: Webinar on proposed Atlantic Highly Migratory Species Amendment 13
.
June 10–14
: South Atlantic Fishery Management Council meeting
in Stuart, Florida.
June 11–13
: New England Fishery Management Council meeting
in Portland, Maine.
June 19
: Webinar on proposed Atlantic Highly Migratory Species spatial management research
.
June 19–25
: Pacific Fishery Management Council meeting
in San Diego.
June 20
: Free Atlantic Shark Identification workshop
in Manahawkin, New Jersey.
June 24–27
: Western Pacific Fishery Management Council meeting
in Honolulu.
No comments:
Post a Comment