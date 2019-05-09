NOAA Fisheries FishNews – May 8, 2019

|
HIGHLIGHTS
How We Safeguard Atlantic Tuna
To keep Atlantic tuna stocks sustainable despite high demand, since the early 1990s we have implemented science-based restrictions and requirements. Together with international fishery management organizations and trade monitoring programs, these measures form one of the most comprehensive and responsive fishery management systems in the world.
HMS Dealer Compliance Guide Available in Spanish
NOAA Fisheries has released a Spanish-language version of our Atlantic Highly Migratory Species Dealer Compliance Guide, which provides a summary of federal dealer and importer/exporter regulations for Atlantic tunas, swordfish, sharks, and billfish. Spanish-language versions of the compliance guides for commercial and recreational fishermen are forthcoming.
Alaska
Science Blog: Alaska Salmon Travels
This year, Alaska Fisheries Science Center researchers and partners are studying the effects of tagging on hatchery-reared salmon, continuing 30 years of salmon aquaculture research at the Little Port Walter field station in Alaska. Read the latest installment of their blog here
.
West Coast
Highly Migratory Species Exempted Fishing Permits
NOAA Fisheries and the Pacific Fishery Management Council are exploring the potential use of alternative gear types for commercial harvest of an underutilized swordfish stock off the U.S. West Coast. This year, we issued several exempted fishing permits authorizing fishing trials to test the efficacy of buoy and longline gear for harvesting the healthy swordfish stock and other highly migratory species while minimizing bycatch.
Pacific Islands
Celebrating Earth Day Every Day
This April, NOAA Fisheries’ Pacific Islands Region reached out to 3,000 community members on Oahu at the Waikiki Aquarium's annual Mauka to Makai (mountain to ocean) Earth Day event. Supporting our everyday mission and priorities, we aimed to foster sustainable use of our marine resources.
Take the Hawaii Diving and Snorkeling Survey
NOAA Fisheries is conducting a survey of Hawaii residents and visitors to better understand how diving and snorkeling activities on coral reefs contribute to Hawaii's economy. The survey deadline has been extended through June 2019
, and in the meantime you can see preliminary results.
Southeast
New Open Ocean Monitoring Strategy Released
The Open Ocean Trustee Implementation Group for the Deepwater Horizon Natural Resource Damage Assessment released the Open Ocean Monitoring and Adaptive Management Strategy. The strategy lays out processes to fine-tune their restoration work and promote effective and efficient use of restoration funding.
Greater Atlantic
Watch Out for Whales South of Martha’s VineyardNOAA Fisheries extended a voluntary vessel speed restriction zone southwest of Martha’s Vineyard to protect a group of four right whales sighted in the area on May 7. This zone is in effect through May 21.
2019–2020 Sea Scallop Research Set-Aside Awards
The Northeast Fisheries Science Center and the New England Fishery Management Council have selected 13 projects for awards through the 2019–2020 Sea Scallop Research Set-Aside Program
. Award recipients partner with the fishing industry to conduct research and to harvest their set-aside award, generating funds for research.
Northeast Fisheries Science Highlights Newsletter
The Northeast Fisheries Science Center launched a new electronic newsletter, Science Highlights,
to share regional NOAA Fisheries science news. View the latest issue online
, or subscribe directly here
.
Events
May 9
Scoping webinar on proposed additions to the Dolphin-Wahoo Fishery Management Plan
, hosted by the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council.
May 15
Free Protected Species Safe Handling, Release, and Identification workshop
in Kenner, Louisiana.
May 21
Public meeting on the Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council’s 2020–2024 Strategic Plan
in Fort Monroe, Virginia.
May 21–23Atlantic Highly Migratory Species Advisory Panel meeting
in Silver Spring, Maryland.
May 23
Free Atlantic Shark Identification workshop
in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
June 3–6Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council meeting
in Miramar Beach, Florida.
June 3–10North Pacific Fishery Management Council meeting
in Sitka, Alaska.
June 4
Deepwater Horizon Open Ocean Trustees’ public engagement opportunities
in Pensacola, Florida.
June 4–6Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council meeting
in New York City.
June 6
Deepwater Horizon Trustee Council annual public meeting
in Pensacola, Florida.
June 10–14South Atlantic Fishery Management Council meeting
in Stuart, Florida.
June 11–13New England Fishery Management Council meeting
in Portland, Maine.
June 19–25Pacific Fishery Management Council meeting
in San Diego.
June 24–27Western Pacific Fishery Management Council meeting
in Honolulu.
Announcements
May 10
Applications due for open advisory panel seats and the System Management Plan Workgroup
for the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council.
May 15
Letters of intent due for projects supporting Sea Grant’s Highly Migratory Species research initiative
.
Federal Register Actions
