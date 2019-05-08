This week is National Pet Week and the St. Joseph Bay Humane Society has a great special for anyone looking for a new pet.
This week the St. Joseph's Bay Humane Society is offering "Pay What You'd Like" adoptions.
It is a $10 minimum to adopt a pet, though the Humane Society hopes you will opt to pay a little more than that to help them cover expenses.
The regular price for adoptions is $125 for dogs and $100 for cats.
If you would like to see some of the beautiful animals up for adoption, stop by the shelter at 1007 Tenth Street in Port St. Joe or call them at 227-1103.
You can also check out their website for hours of operation and more at www.sjbhumanesociety.org
