The Elder Care Community Council of Franklin County is collecting fans to help keep senior citizens cool this summer.
They are calling the event the “Summer Breeze fanraiser.”
The Council will collect electric fans and distribute them to senior citizens in Eastpoint and Apalachicola through the summer.
If you would like to donate a fan, you can bring it to the Holy Family Senior Center at 203 Dr. Frederick Humphries Boulevard in Apalachicola Monday through Friday from 10 till 2.
If you don't have fans to donate you can make a tax deductible monetary donation which will go toward the purchase of new fans.
If you have questions call the Senior Center at 653-3134.
