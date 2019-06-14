A Carrabelle was hit and killed by a car while riding his bicycle Thursday night.
59 year old Willie Lee English was pronounced dead at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital after he was struck by a 2011 Chevy Malibu driven by 29 year old Kyron Gibson also of Carrabelle.
The Highway patrol said English was riding his bike on Northeast 5th street at about 10 o'clock Thursday night when the accident happened.
He was hit by the Malibu and was thrown from his bike onto the street.
The driver and two passengers stayed with him until help arrived.
The Highway patrol said the driver of the Malibu had not been drinking though they do not yet know if Mr. English had been.
The accident is under investigation.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment