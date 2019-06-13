The Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve and the St. George Island state Park are teaming up to educate local children about marine ecology.
They are holding “Family Fridays on St. George Island” on June 14th, 21st and 28th.
They will run from 930 to noon.
The event will include Bayside and Gulfside activities focused on marine ecology, led by staff from the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve.
Kids over 5 can take part but they have to have an adult with them.
Tickets are limited to the first 20 children registered so sign your kids up today at eventbrite.com.
The events are free to attend, but but you do have to pay regular admission to the state park.
