A Crawfordville man was seriously injured Monday after crashing his motorcycle on Highway 98 just east of Carrabelle.
The Highway Patrol said 38 year old John Robison of Crawfordville was heading east on Highway 98 at about 730 Monday evening and was just west of Lake Morality Road when he failed to negotiate a left hand curve.
The motorcycle went on to the shoulder of the road before overturning, throwing Robison from the vehicle.
Robison landed on the eastbound lane of Highway 98 with serious injuries.
He was not wearing a helmet.
The Highway patrol said the accident was not alcohol related and the are investigating the cause of the accident.
