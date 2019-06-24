Franklin County unemployment dropped slightly in May.
The local unemployment rate was 3.2 percent last month, down from 3.3 percent in April.
162 people were looking for work in Franklin County in May; The workforce also increased by 109 people.
Franklin County unemployment was slightly higher than the statewide average, 32 of Florida's 67 counties had lower unemployment than Franklin County.
Gulf County, which is still reeling from Hurricane Michael, continued to have the state's highest unemployment at 4.6 percent in May.
There were 281 people looking for work in Gulf County in May.
Wakulla County's unemployment rate was 2.8 percent in May; Liberty County unemployment was 3.5 percent.
