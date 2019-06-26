An Eastpoint man was involved in an accident in Jackson County Tuesday after his trailer came loose and hit another vehicle.
The Highway patrol said 62 year old Michael Hitt was heading north on Highway 71 at about 230 Tuesday afternoon in a 2007 Peterbilt semi truck when the roll off dumpster trailer he was pulling separated from the trailer.
The dumpster traveled into the southbound lane where it hit the front end of a southbound Toyota Tacoma driven by 38 year old Joey Barton of Kinard, Florida.
Barton suffered minor injuries in the collision.
The accident is under investigation.
