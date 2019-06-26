The process to rent the Fort Coombs Armory in Apalachicola is going high-tech.
The Armory is the county owned convention center, used for weddings and dances and other big events.
In the past customers have had to go to the courthouse to rent the space and to pay for the rental, but those days will soon be past.
The county is now creating a website to automate the rental process for the Armory.
Once complete, the website will be mobile friendly and include an availability calendar, automated booking with email notification, photo gallery, virtual tour and a whole lot more.
It will also be promoted through popular wedding websites and other locations to draw more events to the building.
The website will be funded through the county's tourist development council.
