Researchers are seeing an increase in sea turtle nesting on local barrier islands this year.
Staff at the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve said that from May 9 to June 5th, the beaches at St. George Island and Little St. George Island have 139 loggerhead nests, two green nests and one leatherback nest
In 2018 there were 62 loggerhead and no green or leatherback nests for the same period in 2018.
This is an increase of almost 130 percent of total nests.
Sea turtles nest on beaches across Franklin and Gulf counties including St. George Island, St. Vincent Island, Alligator Point and Cape San Blas.
If you should be lucky enough to see a nesting turtle, just remember to leave the turtle alone and turn off any lights you might have.
Never use a flash to take a picture of the turtles and don't point flashlights at her.
If she is disturbed, she may abandon her nest and return to the sea.
If you should find an unmarked turtle nest this Summer, call the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 1-888-404-FWCC and they will make sure someone comes out to check and protect the nest.
