March was a good month for tourism in Franklin County – in fact it was another record breaking month.
Tourist Development Council Director John Solomon reported to the county commission that the TDC collected over 128 thousand dollars in March.
That's about 16 thousand dollars more than March, 2018, making it the highest amount ever collected by the TDC during the month of March.
That follows a record breaking December, January and February.
The Franklin County Tourist Development Council collects 2 percent from every hotel, motel and rental house in the county.
That money is used to increase tourism in the county and to fund and maintain more tourist related facilities in the county.
