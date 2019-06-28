Bay Scallop season begins on July 1st in Franklin County waters and in mid-August in Gulf County.
Florida approved regionally-specific open seasons for Bay scallops this year which means the timing of the summer bay scallop season will vary to provide a better scalloping experience for the public and maximize the benefits to various regions.
Under the new season schedule, bay scallop harvest will be allowed from July 1st through September 24th for Franklin County through northwestern Taylor County including Carrabelle, Lanark, and St. Marks.
The short season for Gulf County is intended to help rebuild the bay scallop population in St. Joe Bay which was decimated by a red tide bloom in 2015.
Scallops may be collected by hand, or with a landing or dip net.
And remember, direct transit of legally-harvested bay scallops is now allowed through closed areas.
Boaters may not stop their vessels in waters that are closed to harvest and must proceed directly to the dock or ramp to land scallops in a closed area.
