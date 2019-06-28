The Elder Care Community Council of Franklin County is collecting fans to help keep senior citizens cool this summer.
They call the event the “Summer Breeze fanraiser.”
So far the council has collected and distributed 54 fans to seniors in Franklin County.
But they do need more.
If you would like to donate a fan, you can bring it to the Holy Family Senior Center at 203 Dr. Frederick Humphries Boulevard in Apalachicola Monday through Friday from 10 till 2.
If you don't have fans to donate you can make a tax deductible monetary donation which will go toward the purchase of new fans.
And if you are a senior citizen living in Franklin County and you would like a fan, call the Elder Care Community Council at 509-5009, that's 509-5009.
