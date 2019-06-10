Choose Your Adventure - Explore Northwest Florida

|
Support local farmers and handmade craft providers!
|
Local Farmers Markets and Roadside Stands are set up throughout Northwest Florida all year long, offering locally home grown vegetables, wild honey, and other fresh produce and dairy products, as well as fresh homemade breads, fruit pies, soaps and regional crafted specialties for your enjoyment or to take home to share with your family and friends.
|
|
Farms Open
in Jackson County
Blue Acres Berries - 7772 Howell Road in Sneads
Five different types of blueberries-Climax, Brightwell, Tifblue, Savory, and Premier. No chemicals or pesticides are used on our berries. Bring your own containers to take home your fresh berries. You can also call ahead of time and get pre-picked or frozen berries for pick-up.
Jackson Farms - 7681 Shady Grove Road in Grand Ridge
All kinds of fruits and vegetables, which include vine ripened tomatoes, juicy watermelons, crunchy peppers, and more!
Farren Farms - 3434 Peanut Road in Cottondale
100% natural blueberries, meaning no pesticides or chemicals are use on them, so bring your blueberry bucket for some summertime fun. You can also call ahead of time and have your blueberries packaged and waiting for you.
explore our events
you'll be glad you did
Panama City Beach Summer Concert Series
June 13th - Good Enough For Good Times (New Orleans Funk)
Hot summer nights are made for music, and the Summer Concert Series has become a beloved summertime tradition in PCB. Enjoy a FREE concert in the park every Thursday at Aaron Bessant Park Amphitheater — bring your lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy the sounds of summer music; coolers, food and pets are welcome. www.visitpanamacitybeach.com
|
Stephen Sondheim "Company"
at Quincy Music Theatre
June 14th - 16th - The musical explores the many sides of commitment through the story of confirmed bachelor, Robert on his 35th birthday. A single man who is unable to commit to a steady relationship as well as handful of married couples who happen to be his best friends, and his three "girlfriends. Every audience member will see reflections of themselves in at least one of the characters onstage. Be sure to visit www.dosomethingoriginal.comfor presentation times and details.
|
Backstage Pass at
The Music Lot: Anthony Peebles
June 14th - Backstage Pass is coming back with a five concert series!
We don’t have a stage, but we do have a great parking lot at the Center for the Arts, so this year, we’re going to rename our series Backstage Pass @ The Music Lot in Downtown Panama City.
We’ll have everyone’s favorite things about the event - drinking, tables, live music, and fun! The concert will begin at 6:30 pm, and the Center for the Arts parking lot will open at 5:30 pm. For more information on this event and the five-concert series visit www.destinationpanamacity.com
|
Gadsden Art Showcase
June 14th - This annual tradition of Gadsden Arts showcases recent art by the area's top artists and artists new to the region. The 31st Art in Gadsden will present 101 works by 82 artists. Exhibited works span the mediums of watercolor, egg tempera, acrylic, oil, photography, clay, encaustic, wood, metal, glass and serigraph. www.dosomethingoriginal.com
|
|
Havana Events
Antique & Classic Car ShowMerchant Summer Auction
|
June 15th - Antique and classic cars will fill the streets of Downtown Havana. The merchant auction will feature a large selection of items to bid on from your favorite Havana Merchants at the Shade Tobacco Museum. You don't want to miss these events!
Find more info at www.dosomethingoriginal.com
|
Cape St. George Lighthouse Full Moon Climb
June 17th - Watch the sun set and full moon rise from the top of the lighthouse on St. George Island. The June full moon is called the Strawberry Moon because strawberry picking season reaches its peak around this time. Full Moon names are attributable to native American tribes, most notably the Algonquin, who named the moons to mark the changing seasons.
|
EMERALD COAST
BLUE MARLIN CLASSIC
June 19th - 23rd - The Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic is a premier sport-fishing tournament which draws record crowds. Big fish and big money prizes have made this an event you don’t want to miss. Baytowne Marina is the place to be for two days of exciting weigh-ins. There will be nightly entertainment and activities, as well as a live cooking demonstration, fireworks, and live music. Admission is free & open to the public. www.visitsouthwalton.com
Panama City Beach Summer Concert Series
June 20th - The Lee Boys (Sacred Steel) - Hot summer nights are made for music, and the Summer Concert Series has become a beloved summertime tradition in PCB. Enjoy a FREE concert in the park every Thursday at Aaron Bessant Park Amphitheater — bring your lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy the sounds of summer music; coolers, food and pets are welcome. www.visitpanamacitybeach.com
|
Mexico Beach GollyWhopper Classic
June 21st - 22nd - First tournament of the summer! The Captain’s Party will take place on Friday, June 21st at 5:00 pm at the Mexico Beach Boat Ramp. Red Snapper, Grouper, and King Mackerel will be the divisions to capture that winning fish. There will also be a Kid’s Division (14 & under). Weigh-in at the Mexico Beach Boat Ramp on June 22nd. There will be live music and food for both Captain’s Party and Weigh-In. Come enjoy this fun event whether participating or watching the weigh-in. More info @ www.visitmexicobeach.com
Panama City Beach Summer Concert Series
June 27th - Sound Arcade (80's & 90's) - Hot summer nights are made for music, and the Summer Concert Series has become a beloved summertime tradition in PCB. Enjoy a FREE concert in the park every Thursday at Aaron Bessant Park Amphitheater — bring your lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy the sounds of summer music; coolers, food and pets are welcome. www.visitpanamacitybeach.com
|
Backstage Pass at
The Music Lot: Reasonable Doubt
June 28th - Backstage Pass is coming back with a five concert series!
We don’t have a stage, but we do have a great parking lot at the Center for the Arts, so this year, we’re going to rename our series Backstage Pass @ The Music Lot in Downtown Panama City.
We’ll have everyone’s favorite things about the event - drinking, tables, live music, and fun! The concert will begin at 6:30 pm, and the Center for the Arts parking lot will open at 5:30 pm. For more information on this event and the five-concert series visit www.destinationpanamacity.com
|
63rd Annual
Panhandle Watermelon Festival
June 28th & 29th - A Northwest Florida tradition, the festival will feature live entertainment on Friday, June 28th by William Michael Morgan and Sara Evans. Activities for the children and good eats supplied by the Chipley Fire Department. Gates open at 5 pm, concert is free to the public. Saturday, June 29th kicks off the traditional festival with loads of arts and crafts vendors, food vendors, free watermelon slices, antique car show, a watermelon auction,5K Hot Trot, beauty queens and a live performance by Jimmy Fortune. Parade begins at 10 am and wraps around Downtown Chipley. For more information visit www.visitwcfla.com
|
15th Annual
Panhandle Patriotic Celebration
June 30th - At this event everyone comes together as a unified body to celebrate the wonderful gift of freedom. Businesses, churches and individuals pool economic resources to create a no cost event to the citizens of Holmes County. We will have free food, fellowship, entertainment, and magnificent fireworks to create a very special day. Gates open at 6 pm, Music begins at 6:15 pm, Patriotic video at 8:30 pm, Fireworks at 9 pm. Held at the Bonifay Recreation Center. www.chamberholmescountyflorida.com
more information to share
|
Most Recent Florida Panhandle Wildflower Alert
Coastal false asphodel
Provided by Eleanor Dietrich, Florida Wildflower Foundation
The wildflower grows in open damp areas and may have quite a few plants blooming together. The flowers are creamy white and its flower stalk is around one foot in height. The stalk has many bundles of flowers, often of three. The flower stalks are covered with short hairs. The leaves of the plant are at the base of the flower stalk, and are long and narrow, usually upright. These are plentiful along roadways in Northwest Florida.
|
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: June 3, 2019
Florida Celebrates June
as Great Outdoors Month
Florida's waterways are the perfect place to paddle
and spend time outdoors with family.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Governor Ron DeSantis has proclaimed June as Great Outdoors Month in Florida in recognition of the outstanding recreational opportunities provided by Florida's natural resources, including parks, trails, public lands and waters. Great Outdoors Month is celebrated across the country each June, highlighting the fun, economic and health benefits of outdoor activity.
Great Outdoors Month focuses on celebrating our natural resources and encourages communities to come together to enjoy Florida's public lands. From the rustic pine forests and rivers of North Florida to refreshing natural springs and white-sand beaches, all the way down to the tropical paradise of the Florida Keys, the state's naturally diverse landscape is an outdoor playground for all ages. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection's Florida Park Service and Office of Resilience and Coastal Protection are committed to providing visitors with experiences they will remember.
"Florida’s award-winning state parks, aquatic preserves and other public lands offer outstanding opportunities for Floridians and visitors to enjoy spending time outside among some of the nation’s most beautiful natural resources," said DEP Secretary Noah Valenstein. "Our staff works tirelessly to protect and preserve Florida's environment, and I encourage everyone to spend more time outside enjoying natural Florida this month."
With students out of school and families planning getaways, June is the perfect time to enjoy the state's beautiful green spaces and blue waterways. Florida's 175 state parks and trails provide opportunities to ride bicycles or horses, paddle kayaks or canoes, enjoy birds and butterflies, set up camp, and more.
Visit FDEP website for full details.
No comments:
Post a Comment